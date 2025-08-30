Ric Flair Absolutely Torches Paul Finebaum In Unhinged Postgame Rant

It has been a great Saturday of college football for those of us who like kicking back and watching hours and hours and hours of it, but it was not a stellar day for the SEC, and — in a crossover event I certainly didn't see coming — wrestling legend Ric Flair wanted to let SEC analyst Paul Finebaum know it.

There were two big losses for the SEC in Week 1, with No.9 Alabama losing 31-17 to a Florida State team that was 2-10 last season. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the top-ranked Texas Longhorns lost to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in what was the marquee matchup of the day.

At least it was advertised and hyped up that way. I'm not so sure that it delivered the goods.

Well, Flair wanted to make sure that he let ESPN's Paul Finebaum know that he wasn't happy with the analyst's work and put him on blast after the Texas-Ohio State game.

"Dear Mr. @finebaum," Flair wrote, like he was writing a follow up email to a job application. "As usual, you are the most absurd & incompetent analyst in all of college football. I’ll take Heather Dinich @CFBHeather any day over you. You should be expelled from @ESPN. Every time I see you on the TV, I turn it off."

Whoa, Nature Boy means business.

But he wasn't done. He started comparing X followings.

Erroneously, but still.

"You have 22,000 followers. I have 9.3 million followers," Flair wrote, even though FInebaum has over 700,000 followers while Flair has 1.2 million. "The fact that you would call out Jim Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM last year and say that he will never be able to coach in the pros and now he will probably win a Super Bowl! And the fact that you are predicting that Texas will murder Ohio State is insane! Go look in the mirror and find something else to do for a living. So embarrassing!"

Jeez, Ric, tell us how you really feel!

Something tells me this will not be the last Ric Flair tweet of the season that winds up in the @ mentions of Mr. Finebaum.

And maybe the next one will include a "WOOO!"