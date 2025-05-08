RGIII Says Browns Set Shedeur Sanders Up To Fail: ‘Terrible Position For A QB To Be In’

When Shedeur Sanders plummeted to round 5 in the NFL Draft, Robert Griffin III believed the fall was because of a personal vendetta that NFL owners held against the former Colorado quarterback and his family.

The Cleveland Browns finally selected Sanders at No. 144 overall. That's, of course, after they drafted another QB, Dillon Gabriel, in the third round. Now, Sanders will have to fight for a spot on the roster —behind Gabriel and veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

Ultimately, Griffin describes Sanders' situation as a "sink or swim" scenario.

"It’s horrible," RGIII said on his Outta Pocket podcast. "It’s an absolutely terrible position for a QB to be in. Let’s get real, people. This is the thing nobody wants to talk about. Shedeur Sanders is in a situation where the NFL and the Cleveland Browns have set him up to sink or swim in Year 1. What I really mean by that is, they set him up to fail. Shedeur Sanders is the fourth quarterback on the Cleveland Browns roster. But let me talk to you about the other guys that they have on the roster."

He went on to explain that all four QBs on the Browns roster were brought in this offseason. Barring injury, Flacco is the presumed starter. But Griffin seems to think Sanders' fame and popularity should carry some weight when it comes to roster decisions.

"Brought in 4 QBs this offseason and the last one they brought in, Shedeur Sanders, is the #1 selling jersey of all rookies despite being drafted in the 5th round after their 3rd round pick Dillon Gabriel," Griffin explained on X, later proclaiming: "Shedeur is the headliner of the group. He sells tickets. He sells jerseys. He sells confidence to his teammates who have said they can’t wait to play with him and non-teammates."

OK? But selling a lot of jerseys isn't the same thing as winning football games. If Sanders deserves a spot on the Browns' roster, he'll have to prove it in camp — just like everyone else.