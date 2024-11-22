Rex Ryan Makes Pitch To Be Jets Coach Again And Has Greatest Moments To Recall

Rex Ryan's resume says he was a middling NFL head coach but an elite entertainer, so this week he's providing some great entertainment as he's trying to get back to being a middling coach.

During his weekly appearance on 98.7 ESPN New York this week, Ryan brought up his desire to coach the New York Jets. Again. Without being asked.

Rex Interview Becomes Coaching Pitch

Ryan was discussing Dan Campbell’s impact on the Detroit Lions when he unexpectedly started making his case for returning to the team he coached to a 50-52 record (including playoffs) from 2009 to 2014.

"I had a vision for the team and we weren’t gonna take any [s--t]," Ryan said. "And that’s exactly how Dan Campbell is. And that’s what I think, the other thing is, too, get a guy that connects with the fan base and all that. That’s why I want to be the next coach of the Jets."

Ryan said he and owner Woody Johnson have not talked about the opening or his return. That's understandable because the Jets are still playing and will not begin their coaching search until after their current disaster, rather, season is over.

But Rex doesn't care about that. Rex is Rex.

He's a big fella. And a big talker, which is why he's good on TV.

Rex Ryan's Jets Moments

It was also the reason he was so much fun as the Jets coach, serving up multiple moments that will live in team lore – none of which having to do with winning a Super Bowl trophy, but that's beside the point.

Those moments:

1. Ryan refuses to bow down to Bill Belichick: You must remember, Ryan's time in New York came during the New England Patriots dynasty. So, beating that team is where he focused. Weeks after being hired, before he ever coached a game for his new team, Ryan drew a proverbial line in the sand by telling a New York radio station, "I never came here to kiss Bill Belichick's rings."

2. Rex Guarantees It At The Scouting Combine: After getting to the AFC Championship game two consecutive years in 2009 and 2010, Ryan was feeling pretty bold. "I believe this is the year that we're going to win the Super Bowl," he said. "I thought we'd win it the first two years. I guarantee we'll win it this year." The Jets finished 8-8.

3. Hard Knocks Snack: The Jets were on the NFL's signature preseason insider show the summer of 2010. And in one episode he was angry at his team after a poor practice. So he let them have it. And at the end of his rant he famously dismissed them by say, "Let's go eat a [God---n} snack." The fact Ryan is known more for his TV personality than his success as a coach is probably not the flex he might think it is.

Anyway, Rex's interview went off the rails as his New York team did in 2014, so now the topic of whether he would be part of such a move for the current team that is floundering with a 3-8 record would be necessary.

"Blow it up? We’re going to blow the opponents up," Rex said. "There’s way too much talent on this team to play the way we’ve been playing. Period. Period. And how hard can you get a guy to play?"

Did you catch that? He said, "we" when referring to the Jets.

Rex: ‘I’m All About The Jets'

Back to Rex selling Rex …

"Nobody’s seen a team that's going to play the way, as hard as this team’s going to play in the future, trust me, if I’m the guy. Trust me," he said.

"And that’s going to be it. That’s what is going to separate me from all these other guys you’re going to bring in. Your [Jon] Grudens, your whoever, whatever. Give me a break …. They ain’t New York Jets. I’m all about the Jets."

Got to say this for Rex, he can motivate and tug at heart strings as well as buffet lines.

But a return to the Jets would be his second chance with the same franchise, which would be unorthodox. And his third NFL head coaching opportunity. That's a lot for a coach with a 61-66 career record as a head coach.

"Here’s the great thing," Rex said. "Yeah, you get a second chance at it and that doesn’t happen very often. Well, when it does it’s usually special. And so, we’ll find out if I get that chance or not. If not, I hope they have one hell of a guy in place ‘cause I still want to be a fan of the Jets.

"I still want to be, but you know when I look around I know nobody’s better than me. So we’ll see. We’ll see what happens."