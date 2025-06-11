No Surprise: Republicans Absolutely Dominate Democrats In Congressional Baseball Game

The traditional Congressional Baseball Game in Washington DC on Wednesday went pretty much the way you'd expect, given how the trend in national politics has gone.

Spoiler alert: the Republican Party won in dominant fashion.

Showing extreme unity, the Republicans came out in uniform, all decked out in red jerseys that said "USA" with a flag patch on the side and a reference to 6-14-17, when Rep. Steve Scalise and several others were shot at a practice ahead of that year's game. The Democrats? They wore whatever they wanted. No unity. No passion. No love for America.

Then, the Republicans totally dominated the pregame ceremony, remaining standing for the American flag while Democrats walked away.

It got worse for the Democrats from there.

Republicans Make Play Of The Night In Baseball

Rep. Greg Steube from Florida started for the GOP, and struck out seven in five innings. Then an offensive onslaught backed him, pouring in run after run.

The Republicans jumped out to a 5-2 lead by the end of the third inning, then added eight more runs in the fifth and sixth innings to make it a laugher at 13-2.

Rep. August Pfluger from Texas had the play of the game, with a diving stop that might have been better than most plays you'll see in Major League Baseball games this week.

Not too shabby for a 47-year-old Congressman.

The National Republican Congressional Committee took the opportunity to gloat about the result, posting on X after the game ended. "Five straight victories over Democrats in the Congressional Baseball Game for charity proves what we already knew: Republicans are WINNERS who get things done for America!"

Republicans even won the sign game too, with a funny reference from one of the GOP supporters down the first base line.

The game raised $2.7 million for charity, an even better result than seeing the GOP dominate yet again.