REPORT: Team USA Women's Hockey Accepts Flavor Flav Invite, 'Unsure' If They'll Accept Trump Invite

The Team USA women's hockey controversy, much of it manufactured by liberal media to paint the men's team against the women's, and create a gender war in general, just got more interesting.



According to recent reports by the Associated Press, "the women’s players accepted the invitation" to attend Flavor Flav's "She Got Game Weekend" in Las Vegas, "without input from USA Hockey." Their source "spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were private."

Flavor Flav, also known as William Jonathan Drayton Jr., is an American rapper and reality TV star who was a part of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Public Enemy.



Flav will be hosting this four-day event celebrating "ALL Female US Olympians and Paralympian medalists," in partnership with MGM Resorts and The Gist, "a fan-first sports media brand that's shaking up the male-dominated sports industry." This will occur five months after Team USA's women beat Canada 2-1 in overtime for the gold medal.

Here's Why I Believe This Is Interesting:

1. Flavor Flav's Checkered Past With Domestic Violence & Abuse

Women's hockey fans and liberal media have been crying for almost an entire week now, making outlandish claims about Trump abusing women, and worse. They have gone as far as claiming Team USA men's hockey are "misogynists" because they laughed at Trump's joke about being "impeached" if he didn't invite the women to the White House. Now, the team, or at least some members of the team, are happy to attend the party of a man who has been arrested, jailed, and fined for assault on women.

In 1991, Flav pled guilty, and served jail time for assaulting his then-girlfriend.

In 1993, he was charged and served jail time for shooting at a neighbor (attempted murder).

In 2012, he was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon and battery during a domestic dispute, and eventually struck a plea deal to avoid felony charges, including attempted battery. He served a year of probation and received counseling.

In 2021, he was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, alleging he threw his female victim down and grabbed her phone. Charges were dropped, and he pled no contest to a misdemeanor coercion charge. He was fined for the incident.

2. Multiple Team Members Say They Are "Unsure" If They'll Attend The White House At Some Point

Both captain Hilary Knight and teammate Caroline Harvey have said they are not sure if the team is going to accept Donald Trump's invitation to the White House.

It's strange to me that Team USA women's hockey seem to be on the same page when it comes to attending Flavor Flav's women-only party, but are hesitant to accept the honor of attending the White House, and allowing America to celebrate their incredible accomplishment.



Team USA player and Hilary Knight's Seattle Torrent teammate, Alex Carpenter, said that Flavor Flav is her "most texted person right now," and seemed to confirm that the team will be partying with him in Vegas.

I have reached out to USA Hockey for confirmation that the team has indeed accepted the invitation, but have yet to hear back. If I do, expect a follow-up to this story.