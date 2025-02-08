US Could Lose $3 Billion Because Of People Skipping Work On Monday After The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is this weekend which means millions of Americans will drag themselves into work on Monday, while millions more will just say, "F--k it" and call off.

A report ahead of the game is warning that this will cost the country some serious green, which begs the question: why can't we make the Monday after the Super Bowl a holiday once and for all?

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

A UKG/Harris poll suggests that an estimated 22.6 million Americans will miss work on the Monday after Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles (the survey actually referred to them as "employed Americans" as if "unemployed Americans" were going to have to decide whether or not to go to work that day too).

That's a lot, and according to the findings, that number would be up from 16.1 million who skipped out on work last year and would smash the record of 18.8 million, which coincidentally was from Super Bowl LVII back in 2023, which of course as also between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Even more people will go to work late on Monday morning, and it's believed that all of this time that people are going to miss will result in $3 billion lost for US businesses, per the Daily Mail.

So, can we all just maybe take the day off?

I feel pretty passionately about this (which is weird because Monday is one of my usual days off, so imagine how I'd feel if it wasn't), and I can't believe that next year will be Super Bowl LX and still, after six decades of people traveling into the office, worksite, factory, foundry, store, or whatever feeling like they had got run over by a truck, we still haven't said enough is enough and just made up some holiday for that day.

We could call it Football Day for all I care, just a day to let everyone get back to normal after pounding beers and wings for an entire day.