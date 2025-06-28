Remembering Pirates Legend Dave Parker, One Of The Coolest Players Of His Era

They don't make 'em more badass or intimidating than The Cobra, who was known for his earrings and his silver tongue.

Dave "The Cobra" Parker, a two-time World Series champ and seven-time All-Star, died Saturday at age 74. He had been battling Parkinson's since 2012.

Known for his ultra-cool persona, Parker was supposed to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame less than a month from now.

Our guy, OutKick show host Ricky Cobb, eulogized him better than anyone could on his Super 70s Sports X account.

Parker was once quoted as saying, "When the leaves turn brown, I'll be wearing the batting crown," proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that the man never lacked confidence.

The hard-hitting lefty was able to back those words up, winning two batting titles with the Pittsburgh Pirates as well as three Silver Slugger awards.

Parker was also the first MLB player to make $1 million a year, a feat that was lauded by some but chided by others, including one famous example involving then-Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott.

Schott, a known racist and Hitler advocate, once referred to Parker and his Reds teammate, outfielder Eric Davis, as "million dollar n*****s."

This was met with widespread condemnation, and rightly so, but imagine if this happened in 2025 and not 1992? It's safe to say Schott wouldn't be able to show her face on the streets of the Queen City, let alone own a Major League franchise.

Despite a select few vocal haters like Schott, Parker is almost universally revered by all baseball fans who were alive to see him play during his heyday in the 1970s and '80s.

The outpouring of tributes and love for The Cobra on social media supports this claim.

Rest in peace to Dave Parker, one of the coolest dudes to ever grace a baseball diamond.

Major League Baseball could use more swagger like we saw from The Cobra. Lord only knows it's sorely lacking in the "badass" department.