Remember That Crappy Dance Music Duo LMFAO? The One Guy Is A Pro Tennis Player Now

Let us take a trip back to the magical year that was 2011…

The Royal Wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton was watched around the globe, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 dominated the box office, and actor Charlie Sheen went full-blown cuckoo bananas.

All the while a certain very handsome OutKick writer (me; hi!) was in his freshman year of high school and getting shot down by the cute girl from his biology class on the dance floor at the King of Hearts dance.

The song that was playing as this sad scene unfolded?

LMFAO's sonic turd sandwich, "Party Rock Anthem>"

Who could ever forget that 12-month span when this song was played everywhere?

It was even used in a commercial with creepy human-sized hamsters that makes me ashamed to be the owner of a mint-condition 2022 Kia Forte.

The men behind this flaming barrel of musical excrement and the equally terrible "Sexy And I Know It" were the half-assed work of LMFAO, comprised of members Redfoo and Sky Blu.

Now, I've been hard on these fellas — who seem like very nice dudes (I'm probably still bitter about getting rejected to the sound of one of them yelling "PARTY ROCK!" repeatedly — but I have to hand it to Redfoo because he just did something that really impressed me (no, he didn't write a decent song… crap, sorry; force of habit).

Instead, at the age of 49 and under his real name Stefan Gordy, he played in his first pro tennis match.

That's impressive as hell. I'm always impressed by people who have the bandwidth to be successful in multiple, completely different fields.

What a renaissance man, that Redfoo.

Redfoot took on Norweigan Leyton Rivera at a tournament in Egypt

According to The Sun, he played tennis in his youth but a wrist injury led him to pursue music. Now, Redfoo is the No. 1,299 player in the world.

Props to him for not letting that tennis dream die.

Now… Let's party!

