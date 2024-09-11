Reggie Bush Reportedly Stops Home Invader At His Los Angeles Mansion

Things went from zero to one hundred in a hurry for Reggie Bush on Tuesday night.

According to TMZ, a home owned by the former NFL star was invaded at around 11 p.m. with at least one person smashing out one of the windows of the house in an attempt to enter. Bush was reportedly inside the home when the suspect(s) tried to enter the premises, but they fled the area when he decided to scream.

It is unclear if Bush's scream was a scream of terror or one of intimidation, but given Bush's background in football, we're going to just assume it was an aggressive shout that got the robber(s) to not pursue any other action.

Bush reportedly bought the home that will now need a window repaired back in 2019 for $5.65 million. The home was said to have had a gate and a wall surrounding it.

Local outlet KTLA 5 reported on the incident and pointed out that the attempted home invasion at Bush's home is just the latest break-in at houses in the San Fernando Valley area, including Encino.

According to TMZ, an investigation with local authorities is ongoing about the incident that took place at the home.

Bush, who now works as a college football analyst for FOX, had his Heisman Trophy returned to him earlier in the year and has also been reunited with USC. Bush recently explained that he's "definitely planning on" running out of the tunnel at the LA Memorial Coliseum for a Trojans game this season. Despite any logistical hurdles that may occur, "It's not even something USC would need to ask me," Bush explained. "It's already a yes."