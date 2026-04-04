Regardless Of Final Four Result, Illinois Already Lost With Cringey Fan A Capella Performance

These guys make the Texas A&M Yell Leaders look like the Hell's Angels by comparison.

The Final Four is underway, and all four participants are vying for the top prize of winning a national championship.

Each fanbase is doing everything they can to cheer their team on, but one group of supporters is going above and beyond to bring the good mojo to Indianapolis.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are back in the Final Four for the first time in over two decades, and their fans are acting accordingly.

In a move straight out of "Pitch Perfect," the Illini brought their a capella singing club to cheer on the home team, and the result might be one of the cringiest Final Four fan performances I can ever remember.

If you didn't make it through that entire video, I can't say I blame you, because that was brutal.

Everything about that video makes my skin crawl, from the God-awful rendition of "I Love Rock n Roll" to the self-censoring, and it makes me angry that I will never get that 46 seconds of my life back.

Is this an officially sanctioned club at Illinois? Do they claim these nerds?

If I was a Fighting Illini fan, I'd be packing it up and heading home on the first flight out of Indianapolis International Airport, because there is just no way Brad Underwood and the boys will recover from this.

These guys make the Texas A&M Yell Leaders look like the Hell's Angels by comparison.

I'm sure the comments section is filled with nuanced takes about how a capella is a viable art form, right?

Just kidding, they skewered these poor American Idol wannabes.

Yeah, man. Totally warranted flame fest in the comments.

The Illini already had a daunting task ahead of them going against Dan Hurley and UConn, since the Huskies have won it all every time they've gone to the Final Four.

They didn't need any extra help from these jokers.