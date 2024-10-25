Refs Miss Blatant Face-Mask Penalty To Bury Minnesota Vikings' Chances Against LA Rams

Another NFL game's outcome was overtaken by terrible officiating. And boy, would we (as fans) prefer to see less of that …

An egregious missed call became the story of Thursday Night Football's slugfest between the Vikings and Rams. Vikings QB Sam Darnold was tasked with leading Minnesota in a comeback effort, down 28-20 with less than two minutes left, but his final drive was cut off after a Rams defender grabbed his face mask, resulting in a safety.

It was also the nail in the coffin for the one-loss team — now, a two-loss team — which could have been avoided if not for the embarrassing officiating crew that refused to throw laundry on the field for the blatant penalty.

Millions of Americans tuning into the game saw the face-mask penalty, but the officials on the field — paid to actually call these penalties — whiffed.

With that, the LA Rams won, 30-20, and all Rams linebacker Byron Young could do when regulation hit double-zeroes was let out a sigh of relief.

Like any loss, the outcome came down to more than one factor.

For one, the Vikings couldn't stop Rams wideout Puka Nacua, who had missed the last five games (sidelined since Sept. 8) due to a PCL injury.

Nacua caught seven catches for 107 yards.

Sure, Nacua's a special talent — setting records last year for most receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) by a rookie — but the guy had some rust coming in, so you'd hope to keep him from being the stake driven through the heart of your defense if you're Minnesota.

You can also blame Minnesota's tepid pass rush, which got zero sacks on the Rams' 36-year-old Matthew Stafford.

Even without Aaron Donald, the Rams defensive line managed to get three sacks for 28 yards on Sam Darnold.

Well, two, if you don't count the face mask pull by Young.

All that said, the refs should still have called the face-mask penalty.

"Refs got paid tonight," one fan said on X.

There's no way to skirt around it when a penalty is obvious, even from the nosebleeds at SoFi Stadium.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell took that missed call on the chin when asked about it in the post-game.

"For us to seek comfort in that (officiating) is not how we are going to respond to this. It’s just not gonna happen," O'Connell said, walking away with a 5-2 record, still sitting atop the NFC North.

With all the clamoring for better officiating, it's time for Roger Goodell to sit these refs down and figure out if they can pass a simple eye exam.

It truly doesn't get worse than Thursday night's missed call.

