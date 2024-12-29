Ref Laughs While Calling Unecessary Roughness On… Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers found himself on the other end of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Sunday. And the official couldn't help but laugh.

Aaron Rodgers found himself on the other end of an unnecessary roughness penalty Sunday. And the official couldn't help but laugh.

Down 12-0 to Buffalo in the third quarter, Rodgers threw an interception — his second of the day — to Bills cornerback Christian Benford. As Benford returned the ball, Rodgers was one of two New York Jets players who pushed him out of bounds.

Apparently, though, he made contact a little bit late. Referee Clete Blakeman flagged the QB for unnecessary roughness, and he chuckled while doing it.

Perhaps Rodgers enjoyed the moment of levity in an otherwise miserable blowout at the hands of the undisputed AFC East champions. Things got so ugly, in fact, that the future Hall of Famer was removed from the game.

Buffalo jumped out to a 40-0 lead early in the fourth quarter, prompting interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich to remove the 41-year-old from the game. Tyrod Taylor finished it out. Rodgers completed 12-of-18 passes for just 112 yards before leaving the game.

The Bills ultimately won 40-14.

But that's par for the course for a miserable 4-12 Jets team that has lost 11 of their last 13 games. They'll finish the 2024 season with a home game against the Miami Dolphins next week.

Aaron Rodgers signed a 3-year, $112.5-million contract with the Jets in 2023. Whether he'll be with Gang Green in 2025, though, is anyone's guess.