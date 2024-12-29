Former Jets Coach Says Aaron Rodgers Is Trying To Get Cut

The 2024 NFL season has not gone to plan for the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

Heading into their final two games, the Jets are just 4-11, and while Rodgers isn't the cause of the Jets' woes, he also hasn't been enough to save the team from yet another losing year. And with his career nearing an end, a former Jets coach thinks he's trying to salvage it by getting out of a bad situation in New York.

Eric Mangini said that he believes Rodgers has been "doing everything he can to get cut" by owner Woody Johnson. Or whoever is making the decisions in the Jets front office. Like, one specific teenager, for example.

"The fact that Aaron brought up the, ‘I’ve never been cut by a teenager, I’ve never been released by a teenager,’ that’s a direct shot at the owner," Mangini said in an appearance on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd. "That’s legitimizing everything that’s been said in that organization. That’s making fun of how dysfunctional it is.

"So to me, as soon as he said that, in my mind said he wants out. But he doesn’t want to retire, obviously. He wants to get paid and not have to deal with any of the givebacks that come with retirement."

Aaron Rodgers Wants To Be Free Of Jets Drama?

Rodgers addressed the stories about Woody's son Brick reportedly being involved in personnel decisions for the Jets in his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying he's never heard anything like it.

"There’s a first time for everything and there’s been a few of those this year — first time in 20 years," Rodgers said about the Woody Johnson stories. "I’ve never been released before. Being released would be a first. Being released by a teenager would also be a first.

"Hey, you know, I’m open to everything," he continued. "I find the comedy in all of it. If that happens, hey, it’s a great story."

To be fair to Mangini, that does seem like a quarterback trying to find a way out of a dysfunctional organization. And Rodgers, while hardly the dominant force of years past, is still good enough to help a better roster make the postseason.

And there are always teams looking to improve at quarterback, particularly with a Hall of Fame-level quarterback. Rodgers has also been excellent since late October, with 14 touchdowns and just one interception in his last eight games. New York's gone 2-6 in those games though, because they're the Jets.

Both sides moving on might be best for all involved. If Brick signs off, that is.