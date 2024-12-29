Redskins Logo Edited Out of NBC Broadcast During Historic Game By Jayden Daniels

NFL fans were buzzing when they noticed something important missing from a graphic used on Sunday Night Football.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels broke the record for most rushing yards by a rookie QB while facing off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Highlighting Daniels' record-breaking night, the NBC broadcast showed a side-by-side comparison between Jayden and former record holder, Robert Griffin III.

Daniels' 820 rushing yards this year surpassed RGIII's 815 from his rookie campaign.

But something appeared off in the picture …

The broadcast deliberately omitted the logo of the Washington Redskins, the team rookie RGIII played for in 2012.

Daniels had the Washington Commanders logo behind his headshot in the side-by-side graphic.

Saying or referring to the Redskins has been a touchy subject for the NFL

While the image and name may seem uncontroversial to many NFL fans, the league has dug itself into a hole where referencing the Redskins now brings significant trouble.

Caving to the pressure of changing the Redskins' name in 2020 turned out to have its own ramifications.

The fervor for social justice in 2020 pushed the NFL to make bad decisions.

Chief among them was Washington's decision to switch to the "Washington Football Team" — hoping not to offend people who refused to say "Redskins" because of its offensive connection to Native Americans.

In recent years, NFL fans have been galvanized to bring back the Washington Redskins name, slowly realizing that the Redskins issue was not a legitimate issue.

NBC did its part and scrubbed any reference to the Redskins on Sunday night

Even the league has softened up toward bringing back the Washington Redskins. OutKick's Armando Salguero reported that talks had taken place regarding the idea of fully restoring the Redskins logo or at least having it used in merchandise sales by the club, with portions of the proceeds going to tribal causes. Washington owner Josh Harris has been reticent on reverting to the Redskins.

Still, NBC's lack of a spine in primetime was glaringly evident.

One Redskins fan said, "Did they really censor the Skins name on NBC for the Redskins v Falcons game," adding, "really Cmon @SNFonNBC. Really just disappointing #HTTR."

The network's cowardly decision didn't go unnoticed by defiant NFL fans, who quickly called out NBC for refusing to display the Redskins' harmless logo.

REACTIONS: