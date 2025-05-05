Reds Rookie Tyler Callihan Crashes Into Wall, Injures Arm: VIDEO

The Cincinnati Reds endured a crushing moment in the bottom of the third inning against Atlanta on Monday when touted prospect Tyler Callihan suffered an apparent injury.

Callihan, 24, sprinted to track down a deep fly ball hit by Matt Olson in left field but couldn’t slow his momentum, slamming into the wall.

With his arm outstretched for the catch, he briefly secured the ball before dropping it, his left arm and wrist absorbing the brunt of the collision’s force.

The umps letting the play go on sparked some discourse online, with many claiming the play should've been ruled a double, at worst.

Reds fans and the Braves crowd at Truist Park held their breath for the rookie after the jarring scene.

The play sparked debate, as Callihan’s grab might have been ruled a flyout. Instead, Olson circled the bases and scored as the Reds’ outfielders stood frozen, their focus on Callihan, who writhed in agony near the wall.

Atlanta capitalized, plating two runs on the play, while the Reds now grapple with fears of a potentially season-ending left arm injury for Callihan.

Blake Dunn stepped in to replace Callihan in left field.

The unfortunate crash occurred days after Callihan recorded his first career hit and RBI in the big leagues.

"It was a blast. Everything you put to work to show out and score a run for the team, that’s huge," Callihan said after Saturday's game against the Nationals.

