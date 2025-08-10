Reds' Nick Martinez Kicks Back Miller Lite While Taking Questions From Reporters

MLB pitchers, they're just like us.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez was an alpha on and off the mound Saturday against the Pirates.

On an offensively difficult day for the Reds lineup, Martinez carried Cincy to a 2-1 win after going seven innings and allowing just an earned run (4 hits).

Celebrating his dominant day on the bump, Martinez fielded questions from reporters after the performance while kicking back a Miller Lite.

Martinez, cracking open a cold beer on camera, exuded effortless cool, showing off swagger in the spotlight.

WATCH:

Some Reds fans took to social media to crown Martinez and a modern Reds legend for getting the job done and celebrating like a don.

The 35-year-old is known for his intensity on the mound and in the dugout, showing some madness behind the method.

Martinez has been a boom-or-bust starter for the Reds, ranging from throwing seven-inning no-hitters to getting shelled by opposing bats. Through 26 games and 22 starts, Martinez holds a 4.49 ERA, with 97 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP.

