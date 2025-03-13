Red Wings And Sabres Late Game Brawl Leads To Hilarious Announcement From Ref

I feel like we're in the golden age of hilarious referee announcements in hockey, and we got a great one on Wednesday night during a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres.

While the Sabres are wasting away in the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Red Wings are one of several teams scrapping for the wild card spots, which means that every last point is going to be important, and that's going to lead to some feistiness.

We got exactly that Wednesday at Little Caesar Arena, in a game that featured one hell of a uniform matchup.

You had the Red Wings busting out their Stadium Series getups complete with winged helmets for the home crowd, while the Sabres dusted off their phenomenal throwback Goathead sweaters for a rare road appearance.

So a great-looking matchup; but an ugly game if you're a Sabres fan (unfortunately, you're used to those) and this one was all Red Wings with Detroit taking a 7-3 win.

But, to their credit, the Sabres are a prideful bunch, and with a little over three minutes left in regulation newly-acquired Sabre Josh Norris got into it with Detroit's big 6-foot-6 D-man Simon Edvinsson, and everyone on the ice decided they wanted in on the fun.

Just total mayhem in Detroit.

Edvinnson was assessed a minor penalty for roughing on the play, which meant that Buffalo got a late power play, but this wasn't the officiating crew's first rodeo.

So, with just a few minutes to play left in a blow out game they gave every single player on the ice aside from the netminders misconducts, which teed up a phenomenal announcement from referee Frederick L'Ecuyer.

What a call. I expect we'll be getting something similar from the king of announcing penalties with gust Wes McCauley.