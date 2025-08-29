This Red Sox Rookie Is Going To Challenge Paul Skenes For Best Facial Hair On A Pitcher In The MLB

The Boston Red Sox play against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight, and it figures to be an intriguing matchup for one out of the ordinary reason.

Paul Skenes takes the rubber for the Pirates, and despite being only 23 years old, he’s one of the best pitchers in the league.

Opposite of him will be Payton Tolle, the Red Sox top pitching prospect who will be making his MLB debut. Boston has profusely praised the young prospect, so in an unexpected way, this matchup is probably going to turn into a classic pitchers duel.

Through just one year in the minors , Tolle has a 3.04 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP in 91 innings of work, despite having a 3-5 record.

But baseball game aside, there’s something else on the line.

Whoever wins this game should hold the title of "Pitcher With Beat Facial Hair."

Don’t believe me? Take a look at each of these dudes.

Name me a starting pitcher in the league that’s got better facial hair than either of these dudes. I’ll wait.

I wish I could grow a mustache half as good as that, or a beard for that matter.

Tolle’s stache is a throwback to the early days of baseball, when mustaches were far more common. Skenes currently has the best facial hair in baseball (and best pitching arsenal), but he’s got some competition in Tolle now.

First pitch is at 7:10 in Beantown. I say that whoever pitches better gets the bragging rights for having the best face mane.

Who’s with me?