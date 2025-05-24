Red Sox Prospect Loses Car Keys, Needs A Ride After Getting Called Up To The Show

Can you imagine how it must feel to achieve the dream you've worked your entire life to fulfill, only to need to bum a ride off of someone immediately after?

I can't either, but I know someone who can: Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer.

On Friday, infielder Alex Bregman left Boston's unholy 19-5 beatdown against the Baltimore Orioles with quad tightness and wasn't able to play on Saturday.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

So, the Red Sox decided to call up Mayer — a highly-regarded prospect — from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

The team posted the moment WooSox manager Chad Tracy delivered the news on Saturday, which allowed Mayer enough time to hoof it from Worcester over to Fenway Park.

So, then I guess Marcelo just hopped in his car and drove to Fenway, right? End of story; nothing to see here! Thanks for coming, folks!

Wait. He lost his keys?

Can you imagine that? I mean for all parties involved.

For Mayer, the sweat must have been collecting on his brow at the thought of missing his MLB debut because he couldn't find his keys.

Meanwhile, the folks standing there waiting to wish him well were probably checking their watches, waiting for this guy to leave already so they could do whatever it is they have to do before a WooSox game.

But it turns out Mayer lost his keys a long time ago.

What?! But.. but… but then how was he getting around Worcester?!

I've never had to replace a car key, but I'm pretty sure you can solve this dilemma by spending a morning at Ace Hardware.

Or just put your keys in the same place every night. I have a little dish by the back door. So, on the off chance that I get called up to The Show (still not ruling it out) I'm ready.

Fortunately, a clubhouse attendant was willing to give Mayer a lift, and he made it in time for the second game of the doubleheader.