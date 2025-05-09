Red Sox Ownership Forced To Meet With Difficult Star Rafael Devers After Public Complaints

Boston Red Sox ownership and the team's front office were forced to meet with Rafael Devers on Friday afternoon.

After Triston Casas, the expected first baseman for the 2025 season, went down with a knee injury last week, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow asked Devers to take one for the team and move to first for the rest of the year. And while Devers had been asked to be the full-time designated hitter, it was an understandable request made out of urgency and necessity.

Devers refused.

He didn't just refuse though; he went to the media. Earlier this week, he complained publicly about being asked to move positions again.

"I know I’m a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can’t expect me to play every single position out there," Devers said through a translator, according to the Boston Globe. "In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove, that I wasn't going to play any other position but DH."

"So right now, I just feel like it’s not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position," he continued.

On Friday, owner John Henry made the trip to his team's clubhouse to try and smooth things over. Maybe.

Red Sox Ownership Attempts To Salvage Rafael Devers Situation

John Henry, team president Sam Kennedy and Breslow went to Kansas City on Friday to meet with Devers over his remarks.

Breslow told the media about it, saying Henry specifically spoke to the 28-year-old star.

"It was actually John who spoke directly to Raffy and felt like it was important based on the situation that unfolded yesterday to come out here and have an honest conversation about what we value as an organization, what we believe is important to the Boston Red Sox," Breslow said. "And that is being great teammates for each other.

"We think we had a productive conversation, John seems to have had a productive conversation, and that’s where it is at right now."

Manager Alex Cora also briefly spoke about it, saying that Devers spoke his piece, with Henry adding his views too.

"It was a good conversation," Cora said. "[Devers] expressed his feelings. John did the same.

"I think everybody saw who was here, so I think that carries weight in the clubhouse."

It's not hard to imagine how the conversation went; Devers complaining about being asked to play first because Casas blew out his knee, and Henry reminding him that he's paid more than $30 million per year to help his team win games. Whatever that means and whatever it takes.

Though with Breslow repeating that Henry detailed what "we believe is important to the Boston Red Sox," it's not clear if the message got through.

Boston could have a significant problem on its hands here; Devers isn't going anywhere, isn't happy, and doesn't seem willing to do whatever the team needs him to do.

"I think Raffy was clearly frustrated with the situation," Breslow said. "My reaction was that potentially there was some misunderstanding on the communication, or an opportunity to provide communication. Hopefully that was a step in the right direction here.

"... It does seem like it was productive. It was a chance for [an] honest, candid exchange. I think the most important thing here is we believe that we’ve got a really good team that’s capable of winning a bunch of games and playing meaningful games down the stretch, and that’s what we need to focus on."

"I think based on how things very publicly unfolded yesterday, there was an opportunity to address this and reinforce what we think is important, what has been important to this ownership group, what’s important to the players, staff and the front office," Breslow said. "And so we were able to do that. Obviously Raffy is a very big and important part of this team. I think it was important that these things get addressed.

"There will be times where I believe acting in the best interests of the organization is probably going to be difficult and uncomfortable, and I have to do it anyway. … Especially for someone who has undergone pretty significant transitions in roles over the last few months, but a difficult conversation is not a reason to avoid."

This story doesn't seem over, or even close to being over. And Devers was back in the lineup at designated hitter on Friday, showing no concrete decision has been made yet. Who knows when it will be.