Red Sox GM Doxxed By Angry Fans After Rafael Devers Trade

Some fans are very unhappy that Rafael Devers has joined the Giants

Well, reactions to the Rafael Devers trade have been mixed, to say the least, but according to a new report, some fans have taken it a bit too far.

The Boston Red Sox, led by Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, stunned the baseball world over the weekend by giving up on their star 28-year-old slugger. After a very public disagreement over his position, and a breakdown in communication since the start of the season, Devers was sent to the San Francisco Giants.

In return, the Red Sox got, well, not much.

READ: Boston Red Sox Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves After Rafael Devers Trade

Turns out, Boston fans weren't happy about it.

TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that the Boston police department was "notified by representatives from the Boston Red Sox Organization that some members of the Red Sox have been victims of doxing on social media due to a recent trade."

TMZ also reported that the doxing had involved publishing Breslow's home address, a dangerous and frankly inexcusable move by angry fans. Get upset, write angry posts on social media, complain to your friends. But don't dox people because you disagree with their view on certain players.

Breslow Defends Himself After Rafael Devers Trade

While hopefully nothing harmful comes of Breslow's home address hitting the internet, there's plenty to criticize him for regarding his handling of this situation.

Devers, in his introductory press conference in San Francisco, said he'd "play wherever they want me to play."

That's very, very different from what he said while in Boston, implying that much of the public disagreement stemmed from poorly handled private communication. The Red Sox, predominantly Breslow, clearly should have done a much, much better job of explaining to Devers their side of the argument. If he's willing to play first base or third base or designated hitter with the Giants, there's no reason to think he wouldn't have done the same for the Red Sox.

For his part, Breslow has made the questionable claim that trading Devers might lead to a better season.

"I do think that there's a real chance that at the end of the season, we're looking back, and we've won more games than we otherwise would have," he said during an interview this week.

That's hard to believe. The pitchers Boston acquired are mediocre, at best. The centerpiece prospect, James Tibbs III, is nowhere close to the big leagues. And the Red Sox were already underperforming before trading their best player. It's a bold strategy, and a bold statement. Just not one worthy of doxing. Don't do that.