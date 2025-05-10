Red Sox Fan Is Crocheting Sweater Whenever Garret Crochet Is Pitching

I love when a Major League Baseball player's name leads fans to do something goofy for no reason other than the guy's name.

Like people dressing up as judges because Aaron Judge's last name just so happens to be Judge.

Well, we've got a great example of this at Fenway Park thanks to the fact that Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet happens to have a name that is the same as a certain technique for making clothing you'll never wear and knick-knacks you'll never use, out of yarn.

Red Sox superfan Anna Gailbreath has been plugging away on a crocheted sweater all season long, but she only works on it when Crochet is on the hill.

MLB's social platforms shared a video of Gailbreath discussing her process, and as far as I can tell — which isn't saying much, because I only recently learned that crocheting and knitting are not the same thing — she's a pro's pro when it comes to crocheting.

"I'm working on a sweater, and I start crocheting it at the first pitch of the game, and I put the sweater away whenever Crochet is taken out of the game, "she explained. "I decided to do a sweater because at the end of the season, if we make the postseason, fingers crossed, I wanted to be able to wear it to the playoff game."

After that, Gailbreath started getting into some crocetting specifics, and she may as well have been speaking some sort of dead language because I had absolutely no idea what she was talking about. Something about hooks and stitch markers.

Crochet has 9 starts and 53 innings pitched so far this season, so he's getting some decent mileage and Gailbreath is going to need as much of it as she can get if she wants that sweater to be done by the postseason.

Best of luck to her!