Red Bull Needs A Bounce Back Weekend After Max Verstappen Describes Race In Bahrain 'Catastrophe'

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are going to be happy that they're back to racing this week in Saudi Arabia after a Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend that Verstappen himself called a "catastrophe."

According to the Associated Press, that's how the four-time world champ described the race in which he and teammate Yuki Tsunoda both managed to scrounge up a few points by finishing P6 and P9, respectively, but were virtually non-factors from the moment the lights went out.

Verstappen dealt with several issues, including problems with tire degradation (which isn't uncommon in Bahrain, where desert sand can make the track very abrasive) and brake issues, but also suffered two slow pit stops.

An unwieldy car that lacks some pace, plus some slow pit stops, is not exactly a recipe for success in F1.

At one point, he was even way down the order in last place.

Teams have these ebbs and flows throughout a season and it's clear that Red Bull is not the all-conquering powerhouse it was from 2022 until a few races into last season.

Sure, the week before this "catastrophe" in Bahrain, Verstappen was on the top step of the podium in Japan. However, that win came despite the car he was driving, not because of it, with the Dutchman throwing down what could go down as one of the best drives of his career, given how unwieldy the RB21 looked all weekend long.

Verstappen And His Camp Are Reportedly Very Unhappy With Red Bull's Recent Performance

But aside from the need to turn things around to keep up with frontrunners like McLaren in the standings, Red Bull has a long-term issue on their hands and that is that superstar driver Max Verstappen and his camp are reportedly not happy with the team, and that couple future poor form could lead to Verstappen to leave the team before his contract ends in 2028.

According to Sky Sports, Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen was seen shouting at Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko in the garage after the race. That's not good, obviously, but it's especially concerning for the team when you consider that Marko recently revealed in an interview with the BBC that Verstappen's contract carries a performance clause that could allow him to split with the team early.

Marko also noted that all the top drivers have this, but considering the mounting frustrations, Verstappen may be more inclined to use it.

We'll see if they get back on track this week in Saudi Arabia — although, I wouldn't hold my breath because I don't think the high-speed nature of the Jedda Corniche Street Circuit is going to be kind to them — but they need to turn things around in a hurry otherwise McLaren is going to build a virtually insurmountable lead in both championships by the time we get to July.