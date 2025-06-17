Red Bull, Mercedes Bosses Still Had Time To Take Shots At Each Other At 'F1' Movie Premiere

A big portion of the Formula 1 paddock was in New York City on Monday for the premiere of the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt movie, F1, but that doesn't mean that just because everyone was dressed all-Hollywood there wasn't time for some typical off-track drama between two teams that love to go at each other, Red Bull and Mercedes.

A bunch of drivers and team bosses hopped on some quick flights from Montreal to New York for the premiere, which took place just over 24 hours after the Canadian Grand Prix, which was won by Mercedes' George Russell.

However, there was a bit of controversy as the race was under safety car after McLaren's Lando Norris crashed due to an ill-advised attempt at passing his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and during that safety car, Russell appeared to slam on the brakes.

This caused Max Verstappen, who was just behind him in P2, to momentarily pass him, which isn't allowed under safety car conditions.

Of course, Red Bull was on the radio complaining about Russell's braking, while Russell made sure to let race control know that Verstappen overtook him.

Russell took the win, but a couple of hours later, Red Bull protested the results because of what happened under the safety car, accusing the Mercedes driver of driving "erratically" and of "unsportsmanlike behavior."

The result stood, but Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff still had some choice words for Red Bull on the red carpet (actually, I think it was gray, but you know what I mean).

"First of all, it took team Red Bull Racing two hours before they launched the protest, so that was in their doing," Wolff told Sky Sports. "It's so petty and so small. They come up with some weird clauses, what they call clauses. I guess the FIA needs to look at that because it's so far-fetched it was rejected.

"You know, you race, you win and you lose on track. That was a fair victory for us, like so many they had in the past. And it's just embarrassing."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also at the premiere, and he stood behind the team's decision to protest.

"No, absolutely not," Horner said when asked if he regretted the protest. "I mean, it's a team's right to do so. You know, we saw something we didn't think was quite right. You have the ability to put it in front of the stewards and so that's what we chose to do. Absolutely no regrets in that."

I'm looking forward to seeing F1, but I'm not sure anyone can fully capture the non-stop drama that happens even away from the track.