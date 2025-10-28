Adrian Peterson Admits To Drinking At Poker Game Before Arrest In Texas

Peterson told officers he had been at a poker game in Houston

New details have emerged from NFL and Sooners legend Adrian Peterson’s arrest in Texas over the weekend, giving fans a clearer picture of what happened as police pulled him over.

According to court records, Peterson told officers he had been at a poker game in Houston and was trying to drive home to Missouri City when he was stopped around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Peterson, 40, admitted to having two to three shots of a vodka mix before getting behind the wheel.

Police gave a field sobriety test, and Peterson showed signs of impairment. Peterson was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Officers then searched his SUV and found a Glock handgun in the glove compartment.

Peterson was taken into custody in Sugar Land and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail, later released Monday after posting a $3,000 bond. This is Peterson’s second DWI arrest of the year. He was previously taken into custody on a similar charge in April.

The former Oklahoma Sooners standout and Minnesota Vikings running back remains one of the most decorated players in football history.

Peterson rushed for more than 14,000 yards in his NFL career and earned the 2012 NFL MVP award. He last played in 2021.

Peterson’s arrest serves as another reminder that legacy on the field does not erase accountability away from it.

