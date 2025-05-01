Rece Davis Tells Dan Dakich About Heated Exchange With Mel Kiper Jr. At NFL Draft

There was a lot to digest about last weekend's NFL Draft, most of it having to do with the slide that former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders took when he dropped out of the first round and into the fourth where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns.

This led to some wild reactions from some draft experts, most notably a viral spat between ESPN host Rece Davis and the network's draft maven extraordinaire, Mel Kiper Jr.

The moment got a lot of attention, and during his appearance on Thursday's episode of Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich, Davis talked about the viral moment from his perspective.

"The reason there were, you know, 380,000 people or whatever, and 750,000 [fans] or whatever the number was in Detroit the previous year is largely due to what Mel has done for the draft," Davis said. "And Mel's job is to make his rankings of players and defend them.

However, Davis thought that Kiper and the rest of the panel as a whole were overlooking something about Sanders skid out of the first few rounds.

"I didn't mind him disagreeing, and I don't mind him saying anything he wanted to say when we're there, but I thought that as a group, the part that we were overlooking was, you know, the old Occam's Razor philosophy: the most likely explanation for something is probably correct.

"We don't know for sure, but it was almost certain at that point in the draft that something had happened in the pre-draft process involving Shedeur Sanders that was keeping teams from taking him."

However, despite the somewhat testy exchange, Davis made it clear that things between himself and Kiper are a-oh-kay.

"There was never a problem between Mel and me," Davis said. "You know, I mean people asking, ‘Are you guys okay?’ Yeah, we're great. Mel's a legend. I love working with Mel. We didn't have a single cross word in between. We're still joking about, you know, the beach in Delaware and and why and why he won't, you know, he won't try certain things at dinner."