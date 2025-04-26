Shedeur Sanders Finally Being Drafted By The Cleveland Browns Sets Social Media On Fire

Social media can not believe that it finally happened - Shedeur Sanders is heading to the NFL and the Cleveland Browns.

In one of the more mind-boggling and craziest NFL Draft weekends in quite some time, the Colorado quarterback, who some sportsbooks had an Over / Under of going 3.5 picks into the first round, continued to be passed up by NFL team after NFL team until Saturday's fifth-round.

The Browns, who also took Dillon Gabriel in the third-round, now find themselves with FIVE quarterbacks, which, of course, social media has been eating up.

SHEDEUR SANDERS MAYHEM

Cleveland was so stoked about Sanders that they passed up on him six times! Shedeur now finds himself as part of a quarterback room that includes Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Gabriel.

For the Browns, however, it makes sense - low-risk, high reward. If the other QBs perform better, then they can either drop or utilize Shedeur in a trade package. In fact, as OutKick's own Anthony Farris, who is a huge Browns fan (poor guy), tells me, "Once you reach the fifth round of the draft, and even before, these picks are largely crapshoots. The Sanders pick is no different, just with much more upside than most fifth-round picks."

Sounds logical and reasonable to me, but unfortunately some on social media don't see it as Farris does, as the trolling has been nonstop.

From ripping the Browns for having five quarterbacks to calling Sanders "a guaranteed bust," and even some comparing him and his father to being divas in the LeBron James-mold, the Internet was definitely interesting on Saturday afternoon.

The Cleveland Browns essentially drafted Sanders as if you or I were playing Fantasy Football and took a random player with a name we recognize when we get towards the end of the "bench" picks and everyone's just trying to go home.

In the end, however, this is sports we're talking about and if we've learned anything over the years, it's that you never know what can happen.

Just ask Mr. Irrelevant, Tom Brady.