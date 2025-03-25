JuJu Watkins, USC Women's Hoops Star, Tears ACL: REACTIONS

(UPDATE: ESPN's Shams Charania reported that JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL, ending her tournament run. Watkins will undergo surgery.)

JuJu Watkins, the sophomore USC women's basketball star, suffered a frightening knee injury on Monday night while facing off against the ninth-ranked Mississippi State team.

The Trojans were up 13-2 in the first quarter when Watkins fell on a fast break, clutching at her right knee.

The energy at Galen Center in Los Angeles shifted completely.

Watkins, 19, needed help getting off the court, writhing and evidently startled by the sharp pain.

USC officially ruled Watkins out of action.

Their account on X posted the following:

"JuJu Watkins is being evaluated by USC Keck Medicine staff and will not return to competition in tonight’s NCAA Second Round game."

Facing high expectations in the ongoing tournament, USC braced for a deep run this March, purely on Watkins' talent as a scorer.

After Caitlin Clark left for the WNBA, Watkins was next in line as the face of women's college basketball.

Monday's injury was an unfortunate wrench in Watkins' stellar year.

Reactions from fans poured in on social media as women's college basketball's biggest star exited the game with injury.

Chicago Sky star and former LSU champ Angel Reese posted, "Prayers for Juju!" with a sad face and praying hands.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela