Rays Pitcher Hunter Bigge Stretchered Off Field After Getting Hit By 105 MPH Foul Ball

Scary scene at Rays vs. Orioles game on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was stretchered off the field on Thursday after being hit with a 105-mph foul ball.

Bigge was hit from the Rays' dugout, off a foul line drive from Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman.

WATCH:

At 105, the ball rocketed to Bigge and hit him in the face. The game was delayed for several minutes while Bigge remained on the ground.

EMTs attended to Bigge, stabilizing his neck on the backboard, who had blood on his face, as noted by Kevin Brown on the Orioles' MASN broadcast.

Bigge gave the crowd at George M. Steinbrenner Field a thumbs-up as the cart drove him off the field.

Drew Rasmussen started on the mound for the Rays on Thursday. As a reliever, Bigge has a 2.51 career ERA.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela