Rays Pitcher Hunter Bigge Stretchered Off Field After Getting Hit By 105 MPH Foul Ball

Scary scene at Rays vs. Orioles game on Thursday.

PublishedUpdated

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was stretchered off the field on Thursday after being hit with a 105-mph foul ball.

Bigge was hit from the Rays' dugout, off a foul line drive from Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman.

WATCH:

At 105, the ball rocketed to Bigge and hit him in the face. The game was delayed for several minutes while Bigge remained on the ground.  

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Hunter Bigge #43 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field on July 30, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

EMTs attended to Bigge, stabilizing his neck on the backboard, who had blood on his face, as noted by Kevin Brown on the Orioles' MASN broadcast.

Bigge gave the crowd at George M. Steinbrenner Field a thumbs-up as the cart drove him off the field.

Drew Rasmussen started on the mound for the Rays on Thursday. As a reliever, Bigge has a 2.51 career ERA.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)