Rays Fan Misses Foul Ball Then Suffers Brutal Wardrobe Malfunction Fail On Live TV

There are few things as exhilarating as catching a foul ball at a Major League Baseball game, and few as embarrassing as dropping one.

However, here is something more embarrassing: missing the foul ball, falling, and having your bare ass seen on TV.

That is what happened to one unlucky Tampa Bay Rays fan who was on hand to watch the team take on the Chicago Cubs.

READ: CUBS ANNOUNCER USES CLEVER CHOICE OF WORDS AFTER GUARDIANS CATCHER GETS HIT IN THE NUTS

In the top of the ninth inning with the Cubs up 9-2, Chicago third baseman Matt Shaw fouled off a pitch from Yoendrys Gómez into the first base side bleachers.

There, a fan tried to get under the routine fly ball, but misjudged it, fell over, and then… well…

(WARNING: the following video contains full cheeks)

Weird. After they patched up the Tropicana Field roof, I didn't think you'd be able to see a full moon from inside...

This is brutal and hilarious on so many levels. I mean, do you realize how much it takes to shut up a broadcast booth for an entire pitch and an ABS challenge?

Whiffing on a foul ball like that and then falling over alone would be grounds for changing your name, moving to the remote wilds of Alaska, and taking up logging.

But then, when you add a full bow-to-stern crack making a cameo, I'm not sure what you do.

It's tough to say where to ascribe blame. I'm going to need more information about this fan's pants.

It does not appear to my eye that these are any pants with belt loops, so I think we're working with elastic or perhaps a drawstring.

Clearly, if it's elastic, it has been through some tours of duty and is probably a little worn out. If it's a drawstring, it's either been removed or somebody just didn't feel like tying it up.

Whatever the case, those pants need to go.

We should have a law in this country when it comes to this. If you accidentally show your bare ass to a major league baseball stadium — even one that's not very full (sorry, Rays fans; we all know it's true) — or on a TV broadcast, you're going to have to face the music.

And by that I mean your penalty is that the sheriff comes to your house and takes you to Target until you buy new pants that will stay up.

It's tough, but fair.