Rookie Cornerback Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury in Ravens' First Preseason Game

Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered a nasty leg injury in his first taste of action during Thursday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fair warning, the footage is hard to stomach.

The sixth-rounder out of Western Michigan played a fairly routine snap before he briefly got caught up with the Colts wideout, and his left leg was awkwardly bent sideways. Kone was carted off the field with what was reportedly a torn ACL and MCL – a devastating injury that will end his rookie season.

Baltimore's medical staff rushed to the scene and agonized at the goal line. He received an air cast on his leg and was immediately ruled out of the game.

News of Kone's injury was seemingly buried under the hand injury suffered by quarterback Anthony Richardson, who broke the pinky on his right, throwing hand in the first quarter of the preseason matchup.

It's a devastating blow for the Ravens and their rookie.

Surely, reactions will pour in, challenging the idea of players seeing any preseason injury with costly injuries looming over every matchup.

