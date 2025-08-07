Rookie Cornerback Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury in Ravens' First Preseason Game

A tough break for sixth-round CB Bilhal Kone

Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered a nasty leg injury in his first taste of action during Thursday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fair warning, the footage is hard to stomach.

The sixth-rounder out of Western Michigan played a fairly routine snap before he briefly got caught up with the Colts wideout, and his left leg was awkwardly bent sideways. Kone was carted off the field with what was reportedly a torn ACL and MCL – a devastating injury that will end his rookie season.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 07: Bilhal Kone #31 of the Baltimore Ravens is carted off the field after an injury in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on August 07, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Baltimore's medical staff rushed to the scene and agonized at the goal line. He received an air cast on his leg and was immediately ruled out of the game.

News of Kone's injury was seemingly buried under the hand injury suffered by quarterback Anthony Richardson, who broke the pinky on his right, throwing hand in the first quarter of the preseason matchup.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 07: Cornerback Bilhal Kone #31 of the Baltimore Ravens (R) leaves the field injured as he sits on the cart next to Ravens Head Team Orthopedist Dr. Leigh Ann Curl against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on August 7, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It's a devastating blow for the Ravens and their rookie. 

Surely, reactions will pour in, challenging the idea of players seeing any preseason injury with costly injuries looming over every matchup.

