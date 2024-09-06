Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Says Refs Singled Him Out On Illegal Formation Penalties

In Thursday night's NFL season opener, officials sent a clear message that they are going to crack down on illegal formation penalties involving offensive tackles lining up deeper in the backfield. But unfortunately for Baltimore Ravens' OT Ronnie Stanley, it seemed as if they only sent that message to him.

Stanley was called for three illegal formation penalties — two on the first drive — and right tackle Patrick Mekari was called for it once. The Kansas City Chiefs, however, were not flagged for the infraction at any point in their 27-20 win.

So Stanley said he plans to ask the league to review the calls because he knows "my helmet was breaking the center’s butt" and that he had made a conscious effort to line up "more in front of what I used to do" because of the emphasis on the call. He felt the refs were singling him out.

"The way it was going through the game, you know, I really feel like they were trying to make an example and chose me to be the one to do that," Stanley told reporters after the game. "As far as I saw, they weren't doing it on both sides of the ball. And I know that I was lined up in a good position in a majority of those calls they made."

According to the NFL rulebook, the offense must have at least seven players on the line, including two eligible receivers. On the three penalty plays, the referees deemed Stanley was too far behind the line of scrimmage.

Up to this point, the tackles had been given leeway to line up just a few feet behind the line of scrimmage. But the NBC broadcast mentioned that enforcing this rule would be a point of emphasis the league wanted referees to monitor in 2024.

Were The Refs ‘Making An Example’ Of Ronnie Stanley?

Last season, Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor was heavily criticized for how far off he appeared to be lining up behind the line of scrimmage, and he was flagged on a few occasions.

Stanley said the Ravens were aware that refs would be closely watching for potential infractions, but he did not believe he deserved to be flagged.

"We knew that they were going to make a new emphasis on the illegal formations," Stanley said. "We were talking to refs in OTAs, actually, and got pretty good clarification. We were doing a good job in OTAs, and then all of a sudden today - whatever calls they made (are) their decision, but it didn't feel consistent with what we were told from the other refs earlier on."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh agreed. During the second quarter, NBC cameras caught Harbaugh chirping at the referees, "It's not being called both ways."

Nine-year NFL vet Darius Butler chimed in, too.

"These Ravens illegal formation calls are getting crazy," Butler posted on X. "Especially with what Taylor is getting away with every drive!"

Fair or not, the referees made a statement in Thursday's opener. And NFL offensive linemen would be wise to watch their backs — and their feet — moving forward.