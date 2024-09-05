NFL Immediately Cracking Down On Illegal Formation In Chiefs/Ravens

One of the big controversies last season in the NFL surrounded just how far back the league was allowing offensive tackles to line up.

Obviously, teams want to gain every advantage and the farther back an offensive tackle is able to line up, the harder it is for a defender to get past him to rush the quarterback. In addition, referees often allowed tackles to start moving before the ball was even snapped.

Now, the rules state that the tackle must be on the line of scrimmage. But we saw plenty of offensive tackles lining up well behind the football, some as far as an entire yard (or more) behind.

The reason for allowing the tackles to line up farther back and occasionally start before the snap is simple: to protect the quarterbacks.

But clearly, the NFL made it a point to address this in the 2024-25 season and even things back out.

Unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, they had to serve as an example for the rest of the league. Referees flagged the Ravens THREE times for an illegal formation on the first drive of the NFL season.

Twice the call went against left tackle Ronnie Stanley and once the call went against right tackle Patrick Mekari.

Only one of the fouls was accepted, one was declined and the other was offset by a defensive penalty on the Chiefs during the ensuing play.

According to Cris Collinsworth, the NBC analyst, officials said they would first warn the offending team before throwing the illegal formation flag.

He surmised that they warned the Ravens first, and then flagged them three times. Meaning, they could have flagged them FOUR times.

Obviously, teams are going to quickly adjust to the rule change and, hopefully, the game will be better for it. The league generally protects quarterbacks and offenses, so it's nice to see them enforce a rule that helps the defenses a little bit.