Ravens Release Justin Tucker, Claim It Was A 'Football Decision'

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that they released kicker Justin Tucker.

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker."

While the team did draft kicker Tyler Loop of Arizona in the sixth round of the draft last month, no one honestly believes Tucker's release was a "football decision."

Earlier this year, 16 massage therapists accused Tucker of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior during sessions from 2012 to 2016 at eight spas in and around Baltimore.

Tucker responded by emphatically denying the allegations in an exclusive statement to OutKick.

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true," Tucker said in February.

"The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family. I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully," his wife Amanda told us.

During our conversation, Tucker and his attorney, Joe Terry of Williams & Connolly's First Amendment, provided various documents that they believe dispute the accusations — including sworn declarations from spa owners, spa sessions after the alleged incidents, and emails from the accusers.

You can read our full report here.

By the time of publication, Justin Tucker had not responded to OutKick's request for comment. We will update this story if he does.

This is an updating story.