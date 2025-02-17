Former Georgia Bulldog, Ravens Guard Ben Cleveland Arrested For DUI

Ben Cleveland, a guard for the Baltimore Ravens, was arrested in Milledgeville, Ga., last week (Feb. 12) after blowing a .178 BAC.

Cleveland blew a wild number while driving his Ford F-250. Police stopped Cleveland (around 10:25 p.m.) for a lane violation.

The New York Post notes that Cleveland's truck nearly fell into a ditch because of his reckless driving.

The 6-foot-6, 360-lb. NFLer said he had "three to four" beers (according to ESPN) and took a breathalyzer test, revealing that the 26-year-old was twice over the legal limit. Cleveland was cited for DUI and failing to adhere to lanes. He was released from custody early Thursday morning and posted a $1,000 bond. He was drafted out of Georgia in the third round in 2021 by the Ravens.

Cleveland played for the Bulldogs from 2016 to 2020.

The Georgia Bulldogs program has been troubled by DUIs arrests in recent years. Notably in 2023, the university suffered a tragic incident when a former Georgia Bulldogs staffer and offensive lineman, Devin Willock, were killed in a car wreck.

Since that crash, the number of DUI arrests involving Bulldogs players has become downright absurd. More than 25 students from Georgia have received citations or been arrested for driving-related offenses; seven Bulldogs players have been arrested for traffic violations.

