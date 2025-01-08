‘Nobody’ Ravens Offensive Lineman Asks Myles Garrett For Mid-Game Favor

Believe it or not, someone saw something of value within the annual dumpster fire that is the Cleveland Browns. That something was the lone fire-retardant player/coach/executive/owner within the organization, Myles Garrett (Mason Rudolph may disagree).

*Apologies to Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller – naming four Browns just doesn’t hit quite as hard.

During Baltimore’s Week 18 throttling of Cleveland, Ravens offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten, a rookie, took a brief break from trying to contain Garrett’s edge rushing, to ask the All-Pro for the cloak atop his armor.

"I know I’m a nobody, but if I could get that jersey after (the game)," Rosengarten asked Garrett.

Without hesitation, Garrett, who finished second in the NFL with 14 sacks (Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson led the league with 17.5), obligated while simultaneously propping up the Baltimore rookie.

"Hey, you’re in the league. Y’all are winning games," Garrett reminded Rosengarten. "Y’all looking great. You ain’t never a nobody. I got you."

Ravens Held Myles Garrett Without A Sack This Season

Who knew that under that putrid 3-14 record and the stench of overwhelming organizational support for an underperforming, overpaid, sexual predator of a quarterback, these Browns could be so likable?

Well, at least Garrett. And again, apologies to Mason Rudolph.

"You got me," Rosengarten replied to Garrett, seeking confirmation. Once Garrett confirmed his number 95 threads would be headed to the Baltimore lineman, Rosengarten quickly responded: "Appreciate you buddy."

Garrett may not feel quite as appreciative toward Rosengarten. In Cleveland’s two games against the Ravens this season, Garrett was held without a sack. Though, he’s often lined up on the other side of the Ravens’ offensive line, opposing left tackle Ronnie Stanley and a host of double or triple teams.

Rosengarten and his Baltimore teammates host Pittsburgh in a Wild Card game this weekend while Garrett watches the postseason from home. Maybe it’s Garrett, or more so, his Browns teammates, who are the real nobodies.

