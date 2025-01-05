Ravens DT Michael Pierce Gives Hilarious Explanation For Not Returning Game-Sealing INT

After making a huge play in Saturday's win, Michael Pierce is not interested in being the butt of the Internet's jokes.

With Baltimore up 35-10 over the Cleveland Browns near the end of the fourth quarter, the Ravens' 355-pound nose tackle dropped into coverage, jumped a route and snatched the game-sealing interception.

As is the case anytime a big man finds himself with the football in his hands, the crowd, his teammates and the broadcasters went wild.

Instead of attempting to return the interception for a touchdown, though, Pierce chose to give himself up by sliding quickly to his knees. Turns out, there was a good reason for that.

"There's a long history of turning big-guy interceptions and fumbles into memes, so at the risk of ruining a career-play like that for myself, it's time to go home," Pierce said with a smile. "The bus was out of gas. We're good."

Pierce began his career in Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He played two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2020-21) before returning to the Ravens in 2022. This was the first pick of Pierce's eight-year career.

"To have that happen, God is a funny, funny guy," Pierce continued. "So I'm grateful, and I'm glad I caught it more importantly. I don't want to end up on a meme on Instagram, my wife and everybody laughing at me. So, we did the right thing. We got down and kept it moving."

After the play, Pierce was mobbed by his teammates on the sideline, as he was met with countless celebratory high-fives, hugs and chest bumps.

"That was the funniest thing I think I've ever seen," safety Ar'Darius Washington said. "That was cool though. It's amazing to see a big guy like that pick it off and run. All the guys wanted to come off the sideline and celebrate with him."

Pierce's interception sealed the win — and the AFC North title — for Baltimore. The 12-5 Ravens have now locked up the No. 3 seed heading into the playoffs.