Ravens Get Last Laugh On Diontae Johnson After Crafty Waiver Claim

The Baltimore Ravens took a chance on veteran wideout Diontae Johnson last October and cut ties with the troubled player after arguing over his role.

Johnson was waived by the Ravens before the playoffs but eventually scooped up by the Houston Texans, who placed Diontae on waivers this week after playing just two games.

Well, DJ is back, and he's a Baltimore Raven again. Albeit with major caveats. Johnson, who's been a strain for locker rooms, was claimed off waivers by Baltimore.

Of course, the Ravens are still in the playoffs and expected to face the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

However, Johnson is not expected to play at all this postseason; simply put, he's shut down for the remainder of the year after Baltimore made a crafty move.

By claiming Johnson, the Ravens removed him from consideration for any remaining playoff teams mulling the prospect of adding the 2021 Pro Bowler.

Under the convoluted NFL rules, the Ravens 'claimed' Johnson, but they won't actually receive him until after the Super Bowl is played.

The Ravens may also be in line to receive a compensatory pick after claiming Johnson off waivers, making it a sneaky, big win for Baltimore's front office.

Johnson played with Houston on Sunday, facing the Chargers, and recorded one catch for 12 yards.

At first, Baltimore stunned NFL fans by claiming Johnson.

The 28-year-old was suspended one game by the Ravens during his limited stint over "detrimental conduct."

Diontae Johnson is eating humble pie after Baltimore got the last laugh.

