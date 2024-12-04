Diontae Johnson Is Acting Like A Nuisance On Ravens, Which Led To Suspension

Diontae Johnson's fall from grace continues to plunge deeper.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, traded from Carolina three weeks ago, has been suspended one game by the team due to "detrimental conduct" exhibited by the player.

The 28-year-old will not be suiting up for Week 15's matchup against the New York Giants; the Ravens are on a bye this week.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta announced that the suspension was a result of Johnson refusing to enter Week 13's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As previously reported by OutKick's Amber Harding, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Johnson's lack of a single snap on Sunday, leading to a vague answer that suggested not everything was right with the volatile wideout. Johnson had seen just five targets for 6 yards in the prior four games.

"We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team," DeCosta said in a new statement. "Diontae’s suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles."

The Ravens lost, 24-19.

Johnson is shedding his identity as a deep-threat weapon on offense in lieu of building a reputation as a locker room nuisance.

Like some troubled receivers, Johnson hails from Pittsburgh, having played there from 2019 to 2023. Johnson went from the Steelers to the Panthers and is now repping the Ravens (hardly) following a trade in late October.

Johnson was once seen as a valuable player in the Steelers' offense but fizzled out because of bad behavior and a deliberate lack of effort during games.

Diontae Johnson plays a good game but can't seem to reel in his frustrations with whichever team he plays for.

The volatile wideout was a 2021 Pro Bowler, recording 1,161 receiving yards for Pittsburgh that season.

Pittsburgh traded Johnson in March, and the Panthers shipped him out of town after just seven games.

