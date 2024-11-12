Mike Tomlin Cooks Former Disgruntled Steelers WR Ahead of Ravens Clash

Mike Tomlin did not shy away from calling out a former Pittsburgh Steelers player who had a messy exit from the franchise.

On Tuesday, the coach slammed one of his former receivers, Diontae Johnson, ahead of the Steelers' AFC North battle with the Baltimore Ravens.

Johnson went from the Steelers to the Panthers and is now repping the Baltimore Ravens following a trade in late October. The wideout was a valuable player in the Steelers' offense but fizzled out because of bad behavior and a deliberate lack of effort during games.

Tomlin did not play nice when discussing the formerly disgruntled Steelers player. The coach answered a question about Johnson by saying his defense will be more focused on stopping 'significant' players on the Ravens, not including Johnson.

Dang.

"I hadn't thought a lot about it," Tomlin said regarding facing Johnson and the Ravens this week. "They've got more significant pieces with larger roles that occupy my attention."

WATCH:

Diontae Johnson plays a good game but can't seem to reel in his frustrations with whichever team he plays for.

The volatile wideout was a 2021 Pro Bowler, recording 1,161 receiving yards for Pittsburgh that season.

Pittsburgh traded Johnson in March, and the Panthers shipped him out of town after just seven games.

So far, Tomlin's winning the battle against Johnson. Despite Lamar Jackson's MVP-like season for Baltimore (7-3), the Steelers currently sit at the top of the AFC North at 7-2.

Diontae Johnson remains a non-factor this year, recording just two catches for 23 yards in the last month.

Tomlin continues to be one of the more overlooked coaches in the NFL.

