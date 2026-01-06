Tony Dungy Unloads On Ravens For Axing Harbaugh: Good Luck Finding A Better One

Tony Dungy thinks the Ravens may be flightless birds without Harbaugh.

Tony Dungy checked for a brain cell from the Baltimore Ravens' decision-makers and unfortunately found none.

The man who built a Super Bowl champion in Indianapolis without ever losing his cool mocked the Ravens for axing John Harbaugh after 18 years.

And Dungy's not listening to any guff on Harbaugh.

The Hall of Fame coach reacted on X, saying the following:

"I can’t believe what things have come to in the NFL," Dungy posted.

"John Harbaugh has coached the Baltimore Ravens for 18 years. He took them to the playoffs 12 times. He won a Super Bowl for them. The last 4 years they were 10-7, 13-4, 12-5, 8-9. They made the playoffs 3 straight years and missed this year because their kicker missed the game winning FG on the last play of the season. And he was fired???? I’m sorry but I don’t understand. Good luck Baltimore in finding a better coach."

Twelve playoff appearances in 18 years for Harbaugh is not luck but elite coaching, which Dungy acknowledged Baltimore will no longer have after nearly two decades.

And Dungy’s reaction matters because he is not a complainer. Usually, he's the calmest voice in the room, the guy who never throws tablets or curses at officials.

The Ravens want a new voice or an offensive genius to get Lamar Jackson over the hump.

Pursuant to this, they decided to blow up proven stability to chase a shiny coordinator.

History is littered with teams that fired the steady winner and spent the next decade in mediocrity.

Baltimore’s roster is stacked and Lamar is in his prime. Still, the expectations are Super Bowl or bust.

And torching the architect of your success because you missed the playoffs by one kick is not bold. It is panic.

Dungy’s message is clear. Good luck finding someone better. Let’s see if it pays out.

