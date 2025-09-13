Retired NFL Player Finds God And Purpose, Firefighting Becomes His Higher Calling

Former wide receiver spent all but one of his seven NFL seasons with the Browns

Rashard Higgins was never a household name during his seven-year NFL career, though he was briefly a fan favorite in Cleveland when he was catching touchdown passes from Baker Mayfield during the Browns' brief run of competitiveness during the Mayfield years.

The man known as "Hollywood" Higgins caught 12 touchdowns over six years in Cleveland before spending a lone season in Carolina (2022), then officially retiring in April 2024.

Upon hanging up the cleats, Higgins opted to take on a second career that holds much more importance than a Sunday slant or dig route ever could. Higgins became a firefighter after going to God and opening his bible.

Higgins announced his new career and the role Jesus played in it via an Instagram post on Friday evening.

The former NFL receiver said in part: "I went to God. I opened my Bible. And one thing stood out: Jesus always put others before Himself. That kind of love and selflessness – that’s what I want my life to reflect.



"Becoming a firefighter gives me that chance to show up when people need it most. To be the one running in when everyone else is running out. To save lives, or simply to stand beside someone on their worst day.



"I found God. I found my purpose. And the same rush I felt under the lights, is the same rush i get when i put on my boots and step into that fire.



"IM HIM. BEEN HIM . STILL HIM."

Higgins Was a 2015 5th-Round Draft Pick

Based on Higgins' Instagram post and the carousel of pictures that accompanies it, his new career as a firefighter appears to be in Dallas. He commented, "I hope i make you proud," underneath his own post. He shouldn't have any doubt that he's doing just that.

Several former teammates and other current and ex-NFL players reacted to Higgins' post, including former Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry.

"GLOOOOORRRYYYYY," wrote Landry, along with three fire emojis and: "Isaiah 43:2

"When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you."

Higgins finished his NFL career with 137 receptions, 1,890 yards and 12 touchdowns over 85 career games. His "Hollywood" nickname was reportedly bestowed upon him as far back as high school because of his flashy play and confidence. That nickname stuck with him through college at Colorado State, then during his pro stops in Cleveland and Carolina.

And it's never been more fitting than now, where Higgins is authoring a script truly made for Hollywood.

