Raptors Star Fined $25K After Viral Water Bottle Spike Nails 76ers Staffer in Face

Play dumb games; pay $25,000 for it

Pour one out for Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram, who just discovered the price tag on one very stupid mistake.

The NBA fined Ingram $25,000, announced on Monday, after he spiked a water bottle out of frustration on Saturday, while facing the Philadelphia 76ers, and accidentally nailed a nearby 76ers staffer in the face, also splashing his teammate, Scottie Barnes.

What rubbed fans the wrong way after the video went viral was Ingram's insouciance over hitting the attendant in the face and watching as they cleaned up his mess.

League executive James Jones released a statement, citing Ingram "forcibly throwing" the bottle as just cause for the hefty fine.

"The incident, in which the bottle made contact with a game attendant and caused a game delay to dry the court, occurred with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter of the Raptors' 130-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 8 at Xfinity Mobile."

At the time of the incident, the oft-injured Ingram was seated on the bench after hobbling off the court. NBA fans flocked to Ingram's social media channels to flood him with comments about being inconsiderate and immature.

On the court, Ingram's still worth his salt, averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season.

Sure, it's pennies for the longtime NBA vet, who's made well over $100 million in his career. Nevertheless, it's another ridiculous way to lose money in the Association.

