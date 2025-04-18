Rangers Pitcher Patrick Corbin Victimized By A Suspected Spider Bite

I think we’re going to have to call Texas Rangers starter Patrick Corbin "Spider-Man" from now on.

On Wednesday, the veteran left-hander was scheduled to make a start against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. However, he almost didn’t make it because his foot was swollen so badly from what many within the clubhouse and the national media suspected was a spider bite .

"We weren't even sure if he was going to pitch," Rangers manager said on Thursday. "He had a bite. He could hardly walk when he came into the clubhouse. Some kind of venom got in there. Not sure if it was a spider or what. He was 50/50 on whether he would make the start or not."

I can’t say I’ve ever been bitten by a spider, and frankly, I hope I never can. Because if it's anything like what Corbin experienced, it isn’t going to be fun.

"It’s pretty sore still. It’s just something…that’s really strange. I was just fortunate to get through yesterday," Corbin said on Thursday.

Despite the mark from the alleged venomous arachnid, Corbin was able to go 5⅓ innings, giving up just five hits and one run in a 3-1 win for the Rangers (and himself).

Fortunately, Corbin probably isn’t going to miss any time for Texas, and he’ll remain in the starting rotation. But we are going to have to see if he starts climbing walls at random.

After all, we know what happened to Peter Parker when he got bit by a spider…