Rangers Look Like They’re About To Move Captain Jacob Trouba, It's Just Not Clear How

It sure looks like the New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba era is coming to an unceremonious close with the captain not taking part in practice ahead of Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for "roster management purposes."

This usually means that the team is trying to work a trade, and it's been no secret that Rangers GM Chris Drury has been trying to make some changes as the team — which won the Presidents' Trophy just last season — has had its fair share of struggles and are fourth in the Metropolitan Division.

One of the constant rumors has been that Trouba is on the trade block, and it certainly makes sense that the Rangers would be keen on moving him, even though he serves as their captain.

Trouba is in year six of a seven-year deal with an AAV of $8 million, but despite that price tag, Trouba has often slotted in as a third-pair defenseman.

I think you're probably aware that an $8 million cap hit for a third-pair D-man is too much…

So, Trouba has been pulled aside while they figure something out, and Victor Mancini has been called up from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Now, here's where the trade could get a bit interesting. Trouba's deal carries a partial no-trade clause, which according to PuckPedia, involves a 15-team no-trade list.

Of course, Trouba can opt to waive that, which I'm sure the Rangers would appreciate because it means about half the league is off the table.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan is reporting that several teams are apparently trying to work a deal for the 30-year-old, hard-hitting D-man.

It has also been reported that if the Rangers can't get a deal done, they'll waive him which, if unclaimed, could see him assigned to Hartford (anyone remember this same scenario playing out with Wade Redden back in 2011?).

There have also been reports that long-time Rangers forward Cris Kreider is also on the trading block. Same for forward Mika Zibanejad, but the latter has a full no-move clause that he would need to waive before any deal gets done.

These moves will be key to revitalizing the roster, but also for moving money around to make extensions for goalie Igor Shesterkin and defenseman K'Andre Miller a little easier.

I'm anxious to see how this plays out because it could get very interesting.