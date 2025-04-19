Rangers Fire Head Coach Peter Laviolette After Disastrous Season

You'd be hard-pressed to find any team in the NHL more disappointed in how its 2024-25 went than the New York Rangers.

After three straight seasons with more than 100 points and a trip to the Eastern Conference Final last season, I don't know that I'd say it was Stanley Cup or bust for the Broadway Blueshirts, but it was certainly "significant playoff run or bust."

Well, it was a bust, with the Rangers scrounging up 85 points, good for fifth in the Metropolitan Division, and leaving them six points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

So, it should come as no surprise that Rangers GM Chris Drury wasted no time making a change behind the bench, with both head coach Peter Laviolette and assistant Phil Housley getting the ax.

"Today I informed Peter Laviolette and Phil Housley that we’re making a coaching change," Drury said, per TSN. "I want to thank them both and wish them and their families all the best going forward. Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach."

Laviolette had to know this one was coming. The Rangers need to shake things up in a big way, especially as other teams in the division like the Columbus Blue Jackets look to be on the ascent.

The 60-year-old Massachusetts native spent two seasons with the Rangers in which he posted a record of 94-59-11, and has had previous stints with the Capitals, Predators, Flyers, Hurricanes (with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2006), and Islanders.

He was not the only coach to get let go on Saturday, as the Anaheim Ducks decided to move on from their head coach Greg Cronin after two seasons.