Random Guy Makes Hole-In-One Over Bryson DeChambeau's House On Just His Fifth Swing To Win $100k: Video

Golf is the dumbest game ever. Every golfer reading this knows someone - or actually is that someone - who has played hundreds if not thousands of rounds of golf in their lifetime and has never made a hole-in-one. In all likelihood, there are players on the PGA Tour right now who have never made an ace.

On the flip side of that, every golfer also knows someone who can barely make contact with the golf ball, yet that person somehow has a hole-in-one to their name.

Holes-in-one don't make sense because of the amount of luck involved, and Bryson DeChambeau may have just witnessed the most nonsensical ace ever recorded.

DeChambeau took over the golf world in November with his viral hole-in-one challenge where he attempted to make an ace over his huge, mostly-glass house, before accomplishing the feat on the 16th day.

The two-time U.S. Open champion went back to that same content bucket, sort of, in his most recent YouTube video. Instead of DeChambeau trying to make another hole-in-one over his house, he let a random fan take on the challenge.

DeChambeau gave the fan seven hours to make the same 95-yard shot.

It took the fan a whopping five swings before making it. Oh, and he won $100,000 for doing so. Pretty solid afternoon.

Outside of the fan's perfect shot, the best part of the video has to be DeChambeau's celebration. He reacted like he was the one who just hit a hole-in-one on his fifth swing, not the guy who actually managed it.

We all thought that 2024 was the year of Bryson as he won his second major and exploded in the content world, but 2025 is on track to be, as the kids say, a movie.