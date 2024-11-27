Bryson DeChambeau Gets Robbed Of Hole-In-One Over His House On Day 15 Of Viral Challenge: Video

Even if you're someone who couldn't possibly care less about golf, odds are that if have been on Instagram at all over the past two weeks then you have seen a video of Bryson DeChambeau hitting golf balls over his very large home in Texas.

The two-time U.S. Open champion started a challenge earlier this month where he tries to make a hole-in-one by hitting shots from his driveway, over his house which is mostly made of glass, and into the hole cut into the chipping green in his backyard.

Each day, DeChambeau gets to add one more golf ball to the mix. On day one, he had just one attempt, day two, two shots, and so on.

Tuesday marked Day 15 of the challenge, and while DeChambeau has had some close calls over the past two weeks, none of them compare to just how close the 31-year-old came with his last-filmed attempt with his 15th day of the series.

While his wedge shot landed on the fringe short of the green, DeChambeau's ball took an absolutely perfect bounce at the hole, actually dropped into the cup, but was traveling with a bit too much speed and bounced out.

Some folks seem to be taking issue with DeChambeau's series while claiming that there is no way that he filmed all of these videos on actual consecutive days and he's editing each clip to be as dramatic as possible.

To those people, I have two things to say. First, who cares? Second, touch grass.

DeChambeau has quickly become the most entertaining golfer walking the planet as he's somehow managed to find the perfect balance between professional golfer and golf personality on the Internet. In the midst of winning this year's U.S. Open and having a strong season on LIV Golf, DeChambeau has attacked the YouTube golf world head-on and has amassed 1.6 million followers on the platform since starting to post regularly about a year ago.

Every single one of his hole-in-one challenge videos has earned well over 1 million views per video with many drawing in more than 5 million viewers.