Rams WR Demarcus Robinson Arrested on DUI Suspicion Mere Hours After SNF Game

Veteran NFL wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI on Monday morning, hours after Robinson's team, the Rams, played against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

According to NFL.com, Robinson, 30, was caught speeding around 5:13 a.m. (PT) Monday morning, cited, and then released, per the CHP West Valley Area office.

Robinson reportedly traveled "upwards of 100 mph on US-101 northbound."

The nine-year vet had a limited but impactful role in Sunday's game, catching two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown.

In 11 games this season, Robinson has 26 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns.

Coming from the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, Robinson added depth to the Rams' wide receivers room, which includes Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and former second-rounder Tutu Atwell. Robinson won Super Bowl 54 as part of the Chiefs.

The Los Angeles Rams dropped to 5-6 following a 37-20 loss to the Eagles in primetime.

