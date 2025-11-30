Rams Try Basketball-Themed TD Celebration, It Goes Terribly

The art of celebrating an NFL touchdown is a tricky thing.

First, you have to come up with a routine. Next, you have to have to actually score, which not everyone does in a given game. Then, you have to get everyone together and execute it.

The Los Angeles Rams got all of these steps right, except for the last one.

In the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers, receiver DaVante Adams caught his second touchdown of the game.

To celebrate, he called over fellow superstar receiver Puka Nacua. The plan was for Nacua to toss him an alley-oop and have Adams get the ball between his legs and pretend to throw it down for a ferocious dunk.

But the ball didn’t even get into Adams' hands, and the celly fell apart before it even started.

That this ended so poorly is kind of surprising. Despite not playing in a competitive setting since high school, Adams was a solid guard back in the day.

And Nacua is a baller in his own right. At the 2024 Celebrity All-Star Game, he put in work and showed and basically ran the show for his team.

You would think that these two guys would be able to nail a basketball-themed celly, since they are both certified ballers. But even the best have bad moments every now and again.

Oh well, guess they’ll have to wait until the next time one of them scores a touchdown. For these two, that won’t take too long.